Deer crashes into New York salon

LAKE RONKONKOMA, N.Y. — It wasn’t a normal day of hair styling and chit-chat on Long Island Saturday. At the “Be-You-Tiful” Hair Salon, with stylists at work and a customer waiting for her turn, a horned deer came crashing through the salon window.

The deer jumped over a couch, hitting the sitting woman, before running around inside as workers screamed and ducked for cover.

Eventually, the deer made its way back out through the open front door.

One worker could only sit down in shock, assess what happened, and accept a hug from a customer.

The woman hit by the wayward deer was taken to a nearby hospital for head and neck pain.