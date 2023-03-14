(WFLA) — Just in time for the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, Coors Light is unveiling its new non-alcoholic “Coors-icles” — a frozen beer-flavored treat for basketball and Coors Light fans ages 21 and older.

Starting Tuesday, March 14, customers can buy Coors-icles online, while supplies last. The brand said it will release a limited number of Coors-icles every weekday at noon ET through March 24.

(Credit: Coors Light)

The company said Coors-icles will only be available during the tournament season.

Coors Light is also giving away six-packs of Coors-icles now through April 3. One hundred winners will be selected after the final game on April 4, according to the brand. Find out how to enter here.

“For passionate basketball fans, March is pure chaos,” the beer maker said in its announcement. “It’s an emotional rollercoaster, and it’s hard to keep your cool when your bracket goes up in flames.”

The popsicles will also be available at 800 bars nationwide throughout the tournament, Coors says.