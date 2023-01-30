ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sheetz is making headlines after it was revealed that the convenience store chain may be using a person’s bad teeth as basis for declining employment based on a policy in their handbook.

The unusual policy is tucked away in the company’s employee handbook, according to Business Insider, which obtained a written version of the policy.

The report said that Sheetz’s employee handbook states applicants with “obvious missing, broken, or badly discolored teeth (unrelated to a disability) are not qualified for employment with Sheetz.”

As for current employees, the handbook reads that they have 90 days to solve the issue.

A former employee told Insider they feel the policy is “disgusting and classist.”

Sheetz confirmed the policy is now under review.

“Your inquiry has prompted a more specific review to ensure our policies are aligned with Sheetz’s commitment to foster a culture of respect,” Nick Ruffner, a public-relations manager for Sheetz told Insider.

In a statement sent to Nexstar’s WTAJ, Sheetz touted its benefits, including “financial assistance” for employees. The company also said that throughout its history, Sheetz has “embraced an appearance policy,” saying they believe a smile is important for customers.

You can read the full response from Sheetz below:

“When Bob Sheetz founded Sheetz in 1952, he built a company based on community and taking care of people. We’re a company who cares, we care about our employees, we care about our customers and we care about the communities we serve. As a family-owned and operated company, our employees and communities are the core of Sheetz. If someone is struggling, we’re there to help with paid time off, flexibility and more. When someone has a baby, we’re there to foster that precious time with 12 weeks of fully paid time off. If someone is sick or needs dental care, we’re proud of our benefits but, if necessary, will provide financial assistance as well.

Throughout our history to date we have embraced an appearance policy, because we know how important a smile is to the customer experience when serving hospitality. However, we are always reviewing our standing policies to make sure they best deliver on our values and our commitment to our customers and employees. Therefore, this appearance policy will continue to be under review.

We have always strived to treat our employees as our most valuable asset, because at Sheetz, we believe they are.”