Congressman pushing to remove restrictions on churches talking politics

1  of  94
Closings and Delays
Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Banning Lewis Academy Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Cheyenne Mtn Air Force Station Church For All Nations CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Community Dental Health Compassion International Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Cross Fellowship Church Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Edison 54JT Ellicott 22 Evangelical Christian Acad. First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Gateway Presbyterian Handprints Early Education Ctr Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Holy Apostles Preschool Inside Out Youth Services International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Pueblo Chemical Depot Radiant Church Rocky Mountain PACE Sacred Heart Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. Benedict Catholic Church St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salon Professional Academy The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Tri-Lakes United Methodist Church True Spirit Baptist Church CS United States Truck Driving School Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Word Mission Church Intl.

Congressman pushing to remove restrictions on churches talking politics

National

by: Kellie Meyer

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) – A Georgia congressman wants to remove a restriction on churches that don’t allow pastors to talk politics and prayer.

For Rep. Jody Hice (R-GA), promoting religious freedom is personal.

“Having been a pastor for 25 years plus, prior to Congress, I saw firsthand the damaging impact of the Johnson Amendment,” Rep. Hice said.

Since 1954, the Johnson Amendment has banned non-profit organizations and churches from supporting political candidates.

“That really threatens and censors what can and cannot be said in the pulpits of America with (the) threat of losing your tax-exempt status if you cross some nebulous line that the government disapproves of,” Hice said.

Hice says while he was a pastor, his church’s tax-exempt status was threatened after he spoke freely about political candidates at church. He’s now working on a bill to remove the restriction.

Opponents believe most of America is against the idea.

“I don’t think that’s wise for our politics or our churches,” said Guthrie Graves-Fitzsimmons with Center for American Progress.

He fears repealing the Johnson Amendment would make churches more like a political organization than a place of worship.

“I go to church to pray, to be in fellowship with my fellow Christians, to center myself, and yes to hear about issues in the world,” Graves-Fitzsimmons said. “I don’t go to church to hear political endorsements.”

He says he feels confident the majority of American doesn’t want churches endorsing candidates.

President Donald Trump has mixed public statements on the topic. But during the State of the Union, he said the country shouldn’t “muzzle preachers and pastors.” That means the president may support the bill if Hice can get it passed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local