DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Republican State Central Committee has appealed a case to the U.S. Supreme Court seeking to overturn a ruling that keeps former President Donald Trump off Colorado’s ballot.

The appeal comes two weeks after Colorado’s Supreme Court justices overturned a lower court ruling that allowed Trump’s name to appear as a candidate.

The case was appealed on three points.

First, whether the role of the president is among those officials subject to disqualification by section three of the 14th Amendment, the so-called insurrection clause.

Second, whether section three of the 14th Amendment is “self-executing,” in that it allows states to remove candidates from the ballot in the absence of any Congressional action.

Third and finally, whether denying a political party the ability to choose a candidate of its choice in a presidential primary and general election violates that party’s First Amendment Right of Association.

The 4-3 decision was handed down on Dec. 19 by the Colorado Supreme Court and came after a Nov. 17 decision. The initial decision was made saying that president is not among those officials subject to disqualification.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Michigan Supreme Court rejected an attempt to remove Trump from the primary ballot for alleged involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The American Center for Law and Justice, a driving organization behind the appeal, issued a statement on Wednesday.

“This is so much more than one primary in one state – this is the greatest election interference case in U.S. history and represents a grave attack on millions of Americans’ fundamental right to vote,” the organization stated. “We represent the Colorado Republican Party and are urging the Supreme Court to swiftly grant and resolve this case as we are just weeks from the first ballots being cast in the 2024 presidential election.”

The organization further pushed for an expedited review of the case by the U.S. Supreme Court. Primary ballots are set to be approved in Colorado on Jan. 4, 2024, which is also when the Colorado Supreme Court delayed the enactment of it’s decision until.