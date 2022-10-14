CARLSTADT, N.J. (WXIN) – Children’s rings that were sold at discount stores nationwide are being recalled because they violate the federal lead content ban.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves U.P. Fashion children’s rings. The recalled rings are gold with a large faux pearl. The large pearl comes in multiple colors. Small white crystals surround the pearl on the gold base.

Recalled U.P. Fashion’s children’s rings

Recalled U.P. Fashion’s children’s rings – display box

The recall was initiated because the metal base of the ring contains levels of lead that exceed the federal lead content ban. Lead is toxic if ingested by young children and can cause adverse health issues.

The CPSC said exposure to lead can cause adverse health issues such as:

Damage to the brain and nervous system

Slowed growth and development

Learning and behavior problems

Hearing and speech problems

Children who experience these adverse effects can have a lower IQ, decreased ability to pay attention, and underperformance in school. The CDC said there is also evidence that childhood exposure to lead can cause long-term harm.

Anyone with the recalled rings should take them away from children and contact U.P. Fashion for information on how to properly dispose of the rings and receive a full refund.

People can contact U.P. Fashion collect at 201-438-0908 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or by email at upfashionny@hotmail.com.