Children rescued from hot car

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police in Perkins Township, Ohio have released body camera video, showing the rescue of two young children who’d been trapped in a hot car.

It happened earlier this month in a Walmart parking lot.

Police say the children’s parents accidentally locked their keys in the car, trapping their two and three-year-old girls inside.

The parents immediately called 9-1-1 for help, while witnesses tried, unsuccessfully, to break the car windows.

Police body camera footage shows the moment an officer was able to break the vehicle’s window to save the children.

The two girls were checked out as a precaution, and both appear to be in good health.