Chick-fil-A manager steps in to sort out backup at COVID-19 vaccination site

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A South Carolina town called in a drive-thru expert from a local Chick-fil-A to help at its COVID-19 vaccination site.

The Town of Mount Pleasant and local hospitals last week launched a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site at a church. The goal was to reach more residents who were eligible to receive the vaccine in a safe environment.

But when a glitch in the computer system caused a backlog and delay, leading to wait times of more than an hour and heavy traffic, Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie called on friendly service professionals for assistance.

On Friday, Haynie tweeted a video of local Chick-fil-A manager Jerry Walkowiak directing traffic for the droves of cars who showed up for drive-thru vaccines.

Chic Fil A manager Jerry Walkowiak donating his professional drive thru experience to help our vaccination program in Mt Pleasant today. When you need help, call the pros. pic.twitter.com/63RvcVR8KJ — Will Haynie (@willhaynie) January 22, 2021

Walkowiak said he was more than happy to stop by and help the process.

“At Chick-Fil-A, we’re about being the most caring company in the world and when Mayor Haynie asked us to come over, we took a look at what was their drive-thru system. We saw a little hiccup in their drive-thru system and we needed some more people, so we gathered some of the wonderful rotary volunteers and went down there and just was able to expedite the registration part,” he said.

In addition to their famous chicken sandwiches, waffle fries and lemonade, Chick-fil-A is known around the country for its fast and orderly drive-thrus. Long lines at the vaccination site proved no different for Walkowiak, who is seen in the video enduring rainy conditions as he swiftly directs traffic.

Twitter user Brian Johnson, who said he is a local first responder, said the vaccination site was “very efficient and much appreciated.”

Haynie said the town plans to call on Walkowiak for help during future drive-thru vaccination clinics. Walkowiak says he would “absolutely” be there.