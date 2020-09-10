Chick-fil-A adding new menu items starting next week

Chick-fil-A has announced two new menu items coming to restaurants nationwide starting September 14.

The company said a new chocolate fudge brownie will join the menu year-round.

The brownie “features rich semi-sweet chocolate melted into the batter along with tasty, fudgy chunks,” according to a press release. “Each decadent treat comes individually wrapped and can be purchased separately or by the tray.”

The second item joining the menu is a seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew, available for a limited time.

“For the chocolate enthusiast looking for a caffeine kick, the seasonal Mocha Cream Cold Brew is the perfect solution for getting an extra boost in the morning or a midday treat,” the release said. “This limited-time offering features a swirl of cold-brewed coffee, sweetened cream and chocolate flavored syrup, served over ice.”

The company is also adding a new blend of hot coffee, which will be available year-round.

