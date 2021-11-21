CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor killed in car crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Kenny Lee, CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, died Friday following a car crash, the company announced Saturday.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we regretfully announce that Kenny Lee passed away in a vehicle accident yesterday, November 19, 2021,” a spokesperson for the company said.

Kenny was the CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, Nevada’s largest liquor retailer, with 23 stores in Las Vegas, Reno, Mesquite, and West Wendover.

His death comes less than three months after his father and founder of Las Vegas Lee’s Discount Liquor stores, Hae Un Lee, has died at 79 after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Kenny was an avid golfer, passionate Golden Knights fan and most importantly, a loving

son, husband and father. Kenny and his wife, Nami Lee have three children, Nathan, Morgan and Addy. Please keep the entire Lee Family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. Service information will be released as soon as arrangements are made. Statement from a spokesperson for the company

