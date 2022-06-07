COLORADO SPRINGS — Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau toured Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Trudeau visited NORAD, which is jointly operated by the US and Canada. NORAD, or the North American Aerospace Defense Command, is charged with the missions of aerospace warning, aerospace control, and maritime warning for North America. He was joined by Minister of National Defence, Anita Anand.

During his visit, Trudeau stressed the need for the US and Canada to continue supporting and investing in the important work that NORAD does to keep North America safe.

“We’re seeing a time where the world is shifting rapidly, whether it’s new threats, new technologies, or shifting geopolitical realities. It becomes all the more important for friends and allies like Canada and the United States to continue working so closely together,” said Prime Minister Trudeau in an address at NORAD. “And in fact, we talk a lot about how the friendship, and the partnership between Canada and the United States, is unique in the world.”

“This is the only place in the world where two countries come together under a joint command to protect our territories.” Justin Trudeau

After his visit to Colorado, Trudeau will travel to Los Angeles to participate in the ninth Summit of the Americas hosted by President Biden.