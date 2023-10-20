(WHTM) – October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time devoted to educating the public about breast cancer and the importance of getting a mammogram.

While an overwhelming number of breast cancer cases are among women, men can develop breast cancer as well.

According to The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, about 1% of breast cancer cases in the United States occur in men.

Gary Whitman, M.D., with The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, said men who are at risk or have symptoms of breast cancer should get a mammogram, which is an X-ray of the breast tissue.

He said mammograms are the same for men and women, though there is generally less breast tissue for men. There are times when a mammogram machine does not properly fit with men.

The American Cancer Society says a breast ultrasound or biopsy are other alternatives to a mammogram.

A common symptom of breast cancer in any patient includes a lump or mass in the breast. Other symptoms of male breast cancer include nipple discharge, nipple pain and changes in how the breast skin looks.

Examples of this would be redness, a change of color, dimpling or puckering. Individuals with a family history of breast cancer can get genetic counseling to see if they are at risk.