Bricks of cocaine wash ashore on Florida beaches during Hurricane Dorian

Packages of cocaine were discovered on Florida beaches as Hurricane Dorian moved into the area. Courtesy of AP

MELBOURNE, Fla. (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian has sent wind and rains to the Florida coast. But it also apparently sent bricks of cocaine.

A Melbourne Police officer was patrolling near Paradise Beach Park on Tuesday when a concerned citizen approached him.

The person directed the officer to a suspicious package on the sand. It turns out the package contained a kilogram of cocaine.

It wasn’t the only brick of cocaine discovered on the Florida coast recently.

Police in Cocoa Beach seized a duffel bag that washed ashore with 15 bricks of cocaine inside.

The duffel bag was discovered Friday afternoon, the Sun-Sentinel reports.

Police said one kilo of cocaine is estimated to be worth $20,000 to $30,000 in the Orlando area.