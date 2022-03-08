COLORADO SPRINGS — Celebrate International Women’s Day with the #BreakTheBias pose!

International Women’s Day is celebrated every year on March 8, celebrating women’s achievements and the fight for equality.

Celebrated with a new theme each year. This year, the International Women’s Day theme is #BreakTheBias.

Imagine a gender equal world. A world free of bias, stereotypes and discrimination. A world that’s diverse, equitable, and inclusive. A world where difference is valued and celebrated. Together we can forge women’s equality. Collectively we can all #BreakTheBias. International Women’s Day Website

Bias makes it difficult for women to move ahead and knowing that it exists isn’t enough, action is needed to level the playing field, stated the IWD website.

Help break the bias by joining women around the world cross their arms in solidarity.

Share your pose on social media using the #IWD2022 and #BreakTheBias hashtags.

Will you break the bias?