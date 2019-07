ORLANDO — It was a heartwarming moment for one young boy and his family at a recent Orlando Pride soccer game.

Two-year-old Joseph Tidd was born without a left forearm. His family says Joseph is an Orlando Pride super fan and, while at one of their games, was able to meet player Carson Pickett.

Pickett was also born without a left forearm.

The two shared a special moment on the sidelines and Tidd have Pickett their version of a fist bump!