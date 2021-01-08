Boston Mayor Marty Walsh and Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo nominated for Biden’s cabinet

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President-elect Joe Biden has almost rounded out his picks.

“I am proud to announce we have finished naming our cabinet,” Biden said.

On Friday, Biden announced his final picks for his economic team: Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh.

“I am excited to get to work on a national scale to help realize the vision of the president-elect and vice president-elect,” Raimondo said.

“From Dorchester to Scranton, Wilmington to West Virginia, and all across this great nation, your home and your heart are with the working people,” Walsh said.

With these two picks, Biden says he’s fulfilled his promise for a diverse cabinet with the qualifications to help the country’s economy bounce back from the pandemic.

“Millions of Americans are still hurting through no fault of their own. We lost another 100,040 jobs, the first negative jobs report since the hike of the pandemic in the spring,” Biden said.

If the Senate approves these nominations, Walsh would act as the new labor secretary and Raimondo would become commerce secretary.

“Now we have the opportunity to put the power back in the hands of working people all across this country,” Walsh said.

“It’s a vision for rebuilding American manufacturing and bringing back jobs to America from overseas,” Raimondo said.

Biden says he will work with the Senate’s next majority and minority leader to get his cabinet picks into their positions as soon as possible after the inauguration.