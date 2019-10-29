Boeing CEO testifies, lawmakers call Max 373 jets ‘flying coffins’

Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
1  of  88
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Air Academy Federal Credit Union Atlas Preparatory School Aventa Credit Union Big Sandy SD Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 Catholic Charities in Pueblo Center for Spiritual Living - COs: closed at noon Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Church For All Nations CIVA Charter School Colorado College Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo Colorado Technical University Connect Charter School Davita Medical Group District 49 Douglas County Libraries Eastlake High School Edison 54JT Elbert Schools 200 Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Every Home for Christ Family of Christ First Baptist Church Black Forest First Presbyterian Church Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Hanover 28 Health Solutions Hope Montessori Falcon Hope Montessori Monument Hope Montessori Stetson Huerfano Re-1 IntelliTec College - CS Campus IntelliTec College - Pueblo International Salon and Spa Academy J & J Hip Hop Dance J and J Hip-Hop Dance Company Manitou Springs SD 14 Manzanola School Matthews-Vu Medical Group Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain View Medical Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center New Life Outlets at Castle Rock PARSE_CW Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak National Bank Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute Primrose School of Briargate Primrose School of Springs Ranch Pueblo Combined Court and Probation Pueblo Community College Pueblo County Government and Pueblo County Courthouse Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences RMSER Early Learning Centers Sacred Heart Church Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School The McClelland School The Springs Vineyard The Sunshine House Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo United States Truck Driving School Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Woodland Park Re-2

Boeing CEO testifies, lawmakers call Max 373 jets ‘flying coffins’

National

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Boeing’s CEO testified on Capitol Hill for the first time since the two deadly Max jet crashes that killed 346 people.

Dennis Muilenburg apologized to the families of the victims who died in the two 737 Max jet crashes.

“We are sorry, deeply and truly sorry,” the Boeing CEO said.

The apology did little to pacify lawmakers like Sen. Richard Blumethal (D-CT).

“As I sit here today my anger has only grown,” said Blumenthal. “Those pilots never had a chance, these family members never had a chance — they were in flying coffins.”

Chairman Roger Wicker (R-MS) pressed Muilenburg about his knowledge of efforts to hide safety concerns.

“When did you become aware of the emails … about ‘Jedi mind-tricking regulators?'” Wicker asked.

“Senator, again just recently,” Muilenburg responded.

Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) said being the leader in aviation manufacturing requires responsibility.

“We cannot have a race for commercial airplanes become a race to the bottom when it comes to safety,” Cantwell said.

Muilenburg admitted that Boeing made mistakes but tried to convince skeptical lawmakers that problems with jets’ flight control systems have been fixed.

“We’ve brought the best of Boeing to this effort. We’ve spent over 100,000 engineering and test hours, we’ve flown more than 800 test flights,” Muilenburg said.

Lawmakers said the congressional inquiry will continue and expressed frustration at the lack of cooperation from the Federal Aviation Administration.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories