Body of missing Alabama girl found; 2 being charged

This undated photo released by the FBI shows 3-year-old Kamille McKinney, who police say has been missing since she was abducted while attending a birthday party on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Birmingham, Ala. (FBI via AP)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Investigators searching through garbage found the body of a 3-year-old girl who was missing more than a week, and authorities are charging two people with murder, police said Tuesday.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith told a news conference that the remains of Kamille McKinney were located in a trash bin that had been taken to a landfill. Police had been watching garbage deposits from a certain part of the city, he said.

Smith said police were obtaining murder warrants against two people previously identified as persons of interest in the case, 39-year-old Patrick Devone Stallworth and his 29-year-old girlfriend, Derick Irisha Brown.

Lawyers for both have said they are innocent.

The child, known as “Cupcake” to relatives, vanished while outside a birthday party on Oct. 12. Investigators know of no link between the suspects and the girl or her family, Smith said.

“We believe this was something they thought about and acted upon. They saw an opportunity to take a young child, and they did,” said Smith, who did not reveal a potential motive.

Stallworth, arrested after officers located a vehicle seen near the abduction site, previously was charged with child pornography, but authorities said the charge wasn’t related to the missing child.

It wasn’t clear how long the child might have been dead. Mayor Randall Woodfin said the girl’s parents were experiencing “unimaginable” pain.

“This is a tough moment for our city, a tough moment for the family,” he said.

Gov. Kay Ivey, in a statement Tuesday night, offered her condolences to Kamille’s family.

Given the tragic news that is breaking this evening, I offer my heartfelt condolences to Kamille’s family and profound thanks to law enforcement and all the volunteers who have worked tirelessly in search of this precious little girl. — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 23, 2019

“The heart of our state is broken…,” Ivey said. “Our prayers remain with Kamille’s family and all who have been touched by this nightmare.”

According to CBS 42, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin asked every resident in Birmingham to stand in solidarity for McKinney’s family.

Tonight, Birmingham, we mourn as one. Uplift this family. Uplift your own families. Hold your loved ones a little tighter.



And to the family of Kamille, know that your pain, your anger, and your many questions will not be ignored. Your cries for help will not go unanswered. — Randall Woodfin (@randallwoodfin) October 23, 2019

“More than ever, this family needs us all,” Woodfin said. “So tonight, we mourn as one.”

Woodfin also took the time to speak to Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney’s family.

“To the family of Kamille, I speak on behalf of all the residents and the city and that we know that your pain, your grief, your tears, your anger, your sadness, your many questions and your pain are not ignored,” Woodfin said.

Woodfin encouraged the community to keep McKinney’s family in their thoughts and prayers.