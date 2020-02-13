Body of missing 6-year-old found in South Carolina

From: Cayce Department of Public Safety

Police in Cayce, South Carolina are actively searching for missing 6-year old girl Faye Marie Swetlik.

Faye got off her bus on Monday afternoon and arrived home to her house in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood, Cayce Department of Public Safety Sergeant Evan Antley said. Antley said Faye got off at her normal bus stop, which is close to her home, adding her family knows she made it home, but sometime around 345pET her family realized she was missing. Antley did not give any detail about who was home in the afternoon, saying it was all part of the developing investigation. Police were called around 5pET and began a search with over 100 law enforcement personnel, including K9ís.

During a press conference on Tuesday morning, Lexington County Sheriff Captain Adam Myrick said they are going to stop everyone going in and out of the neighborhood today. They will also do door to door knocks on Tuesday.

City of Cayce Spokesperson Ashley Hunter asked that anyone in the Churchill Heights Neighborhood where Faye was last seen, to contact law enforcement if their homes are outfitted with any home security systems, like Ring.

A Facebook post from the Cayce Department of Public Safety says Faye has strawberry blonde hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing polka dot boots and a black t-shirt. Faye is a 1st grader at Springdale Elementary School.