Body of Denver woman staying in collapsed Florida building recovered

DENVER (KDVR) — As more bodies are recovered from the rubble of a collapsed condo building near Miami, Cassondra Stratton’s friends and family in Denver have been preparing for the worst.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 90 deaths have now been confirmed in the June 24 collapse of the 12-story Champlain Towers South in Surfside, up from 86 a day before. Among them are 71 bodies that have been identified, and their families have been notified, she said. Some 31 people remain listed as missing.

Stratton, who was staying in the condo during COVID-19, had been among the missing, but on July 12 her body was recovered and identified.

“Cassondra (Cassie) Stratton was identified Sunday. Her husband, Mike, and family again thank everyone who prayed for Cassie over the past two weeks and reiterated their eternal gratitude to the rescue workers whose courage and determination was unmatched. Mike and Cassie’s family respectfully request privacy as they mourn and prepare for her memorial service,” the family said in a statement Monday.

Crews continued to search the remaining pile of rubble, peeling layer after layer of debris in search of bodies. The unrelenting search has resulted in the recovery of over 14 million pounds of concrete and debris, Levine Cava said.

Miami-Dade Fire Chief Alan Cominsky said it was uncertain when recovery operations would be completed because it remains hard to know when the final body would be found.

When the recovery phase began Wednesday, officials were hoping it could be done within three weeks. In an interview Sunday morning near the site, Cominsky said it might now be as few as two weeks, based on the current pace of work.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.