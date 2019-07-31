Bizarre chain reaction crash caught on camera

PHILADELPHIA — Surveillance cameras outside a television news station in Philadelphia caught a bizarre chain reaction crash last week.

In the video, a driver rear-ends a car, triggering a chain reaction crash. Moments later, the driver climbs out of the sunroof, even as his vehicle continues to move.

He runs to grab something out of the front of the car, then takes off on foot.

The Associated Press has reported that the driver was later brought back to the scene in the back of a state police vehicle and appeared to have been cited.

No word yet on the specifics of that citation.