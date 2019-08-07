Bad karma prompts thief to return stolen ketchup

LACEY TOWNSHIP, NJ — A ketchup thief received some bad karma for her crime.

A New Jersey woman swiped a bottle of Heinz ketchup from a Perkins restaurant and bakery in Lacey Township.

But after a streak of bad luck, she brought not one, but two bottles back to the restaurant. She also wrote a note to apologize for her actions, hoping to ease her guilt and make her karma right again.

The ketchup culprit said after her condiment stunt she experienced a string of bad luck, including getting into a car crash the same day as the theft.

The thief’s note and the two ketchup bottles are now on display at the restaurant.