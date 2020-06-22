‘Backwords Dude’ has a unique and impressive talent

Some things that appear to be broken may be anything but.

When he was 5 years old, John Austin’s turntable – you know, that thing you used to play records on – stopped spinning. So, John spun it himself – in the other direction – and a whole new world opened up.

“There was a lot of music in our house,” says John. “I heard Alice Cooper backwards, I heard The Monkeys backwards, I heard my dad’s records – Jimmy Dorsey, Frank Sinatra – backwards and I just decided that there were some songs that sounded just as good going the other way.”

The fact that John spun his turntable backward to hear what A Spoonful of Sugar from Mary Poppins sounded like going the other way isn’t so novel. Kids all over America tried that. What set John apart was, he could mimic what he heard. He could repeat it so well, in fact, that he literally can say and sing things back to the point where, if you recorded him doing it and played it back in reverse, it would sound like it would normally.

That’s more than a neat party trick. For years, people told John that he was broken – that he wasn’t very smart.

“School was very hard for me, friendships were very hard. I never had a friend my own age,” John says.

Then, one day, he met a doctor who did some testing on him and had a different take.

“He started telling me I was brilliant,” John recounts, with a smile. “And I said, ‘You’ve got the wrong guy, I’m not brilliant. People have constantly reminded me of how dumb and stupid I am.’ And you want to know what he said? He said, ‘Of course they do because they can’t think on the same level as you and you don’t communicate on the same level as they do, so they see it as stupid.'”

John Austin’s story is one you simply have to see to believe … and you will, in this edition of The Buckley Report.

Check out his Facebook page and YouTube channel.