Army Recruiting discredits military draft texts

FORT KNOX, Ky. — A number of fraudulent text messages informing people they have been selected for a military draft have circulated throughout the country this week.

U.S. Army Recruiting Command has received multiple calls and emails about these fake text messages and wants to ensure Americans understand these texts are false and were not initiated by this command or the U.S. Army.

The decision to enact a draft is not made at or by U.S. Army Recruiting Command. The Selective Service System, a separate agency outside of the Department of Defense, is the organization that manages registration for the Selective Service.

“The Selective Service System is conducting business as usual,” according to the Selective Service System’s official Facebook page. “In the event that a national emergency necessitates a draft, Congress and the President would need to pass official legislation to authorize a draft.”

The draft has not been in effect since 1973. The military has been an all-volunteer force since that time. Registering for the Selective Service does not enlist a person into the military.

Army recruiting operations are proceeding as normal.

For information about volunteering to serve in the U.S. Army, please contact a local Army recruiting office.