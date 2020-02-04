Arkansas baby in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested

1  of  155
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo AspenPointe Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Children's Palace Learning Center Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo ComCor Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Creative Kidz College Credit Union of Colorado Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Mountain View Medical Group Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Radiant Church Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center Rocky Mountain PACE Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

Arkansas baby in ICU after ingesting meth, couple arrested

National

by: Gary Gilbert

Posted: / Updated:

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — A couple was arrested after a 16-month-old tested positive for methamphetamine at a hospital.

Clifford Kelley, 32, and Shimay Holt, 29, were both arrested and are facing charges of introduction of a controlled substance into another’s body and first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to a probable cause report, the baby was taken to Siloam Springs E.R. after exhibiting behavior such as redness of the face, irritability and itching their face.

Another adult took the baby to the emergency room where they tested positive for methamphetamine and was placed in ICU.

After interviewing Kelley and Holt about how the baby ingested the meth, both were placed under arrest.

Police advised Kelley of the charges due to him being in charge of the safety of the baby. Holt faces the same charges due to her knowingly leaving the baby in an environment where their safety would be at risk.

Kelley will next appear in court on March 9.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local