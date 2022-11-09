WASHINGTON (AP) — Nevada’s high-profile contests for governor and Senate are too early to call, and details about outstanding ballots are unclear.

Here’s a look at what we know about the Senate contests between Democratic incumbent Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican former state Attorney General Adam Laxalt, and about the race for governor between Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak and GOP Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo.

WHAT WE KNOW

—With an estimated roughly three-quarters of the votes counted Republicans are leading their Democratic opponents by single-digit percentage points.

—A significant number of mail ballots remain to be counted. Election officials will count ballots received until Saturday as long as they were postmarked by Election Day.

—Officials have said there are tens of thousands of ballots that remain to be counted in Las Vegas’ Clark County.

—Democrats and Republicans are urging their supporters to be patient while officials continue to count votes.

—Nevada wasn’t called in 2020’s presidential election until the Saturday after Election Day — the same day Pennsylvania (and therefore the presidency) was called for Joe Biden.

WHAT WE STILL DON’T KNOW

—Beyond the glaring question — who won the Senate and governor’s races? — it’s unclear how many more votes from drop boxes remain to be counted.

—The outstanding vote totals in Reno’s Washoe County also are not clear.

___

Mike Catalini can be reached at https://twitter.com/mikecatalini

___

Check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play in the 2022 midterm elections. Follow AP’s coverage of the 2022 midterm elections at: https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections