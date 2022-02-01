AmeriCorps operational grants available from Serve Colorado

DENVER — Serve Colorado is now accepting applications for 2022-2023 AmeriCorps State operational grant funding for community partnerships to engage AmeriCorps members to meet state and local needs.



These grants provide funding to nonprofit organizations, state and local agencies or federally recognized Tribes who are ready to implement a full AmeriCorps program, with members on the ground as early as August of 2022.

Serve Colorado is working to offer Coloradans the opportunity to thrive and welcome creative proposals from the community.

Priorities for this round of funding include programs that address the following:

COVID-19 response and recovery efforts including meeting immediate needs and workforce development;

Education and youth development programming including efforts that seek to overcome learning loss due to COVID-19 disruptions;

Health initiatives including behavioral and mental health programming and increasing access to health care;

Economic mobility programming, as part of the Economic Mobility Partnership , including efforts to increase the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit enrollment, financial literacy training, tax filing, unified benefit enrollment, education assistance, and affordable housing options;

, including efforts to increase the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit enrollment, financial literacy training, tax filing, unified benefit enrollment, education assistance, and affordable housing options; Advancing racial equity; and

Expanding Colorado Climate Corps to provide capacity and support for local and Tribal governments to develop and execute climate action plans/projects; expand conservation corps to do hands-on projects including wildfire and flood mitigation; and, implement energy and environmental projects that advance climate resilience.

Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera said, “I encourage interested organizations to reach out to Serve Colorado and learn more about how an AmeriCorps grant could help them improve the lives of individuals in their community.”

Serve Colorado is also looking to support programs that focus on rural and mountainous community development, Tribal governments and American Indian/Alaska Native communities, immigrant and migrant communities, veterans and military families and youth aging out of the foster care system.

Over 1,700 AmeriCorps State members of all ages and backgrounds will serve this year to improve the lives of Coloradans. Members will provide tutoring and mentoring, environmental stewardship and education, volunteer coordination, emergency food and housing services and more.

Concept papers for operational grants are due to Serve Colorado on March 20, 2022 at 11:45 p.m. MT. An information session will be held on Thursday, Feb. 10 at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Serve Colorado also offers planning grants to help organizations develop new AmeriCorps programs to address community challenges. Planning grant applications are accepted throughout the year.

Access to the information session, its recording, application instructions and other resources are available at servecolorado.colorado.gov.