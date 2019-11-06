Airman missing after falling from C-130 into the Gulf of Mexico

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — A U.S. Air Force airman went missing Tuesday after falling from a C-130 into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast.

CNN reports the fall happened during a parachute jump training exercise out of Hurlburt Field in Florida. A search for the airman got underway immediately, with help from the U.S. Coast Guard.

The airman, identified only as a staff sergeant, dropped about 1,500 feet into the water, and his parachute deployed. Crew members aboard the plane said they initially saw him treading water, but then lost sight of him while making a turn in an effort to pick him up.

Responding crews are reportedly adjusting their search area based on currents in the area.

