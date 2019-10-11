A ‘Sesame Street’ Muppet shares her mother’s struggle with addiction

NATIONAL (CNN) — One of “Sesame Street’s” young muppets is dealing with a big, adult issue as part of an effort to help families dealing with substance abuse.

The Muppet, “Karli”, explains she’s in foster care because her mom has an addiction.

The story is part of the ‘Sesame Street in Communities’ project, which helps provide tips for children facing challenges.

In the clip, Karli explains how her mother attends meetings to work through her problems.

This isn’t the first time Sesame Street has addressed tough conversations, they’ve also talked about homelessness and bullying.