9 children, 1 adult dead in Butler County, Alabama, after I-65 crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The deadly crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon killed one adult and nine children, eight of which were riding in a Tallapoosa County Sheriff Youth Ranch bus, authorities say.

There were approximately 15 cars involved in the accident. It happened on I-65 northbound at the 138-mile marker just north of Greenville.

According to the Butler County Coroner, the eight children that died in the bus were within the age range of 4 to 17. A bystander was able to remove the bus driver from the vehicle, but couldn’t save any of the passengers due the vehicle being on fire.

The other two deceased were riding in a black SUV. Cody Fox, 29, died from the impact of the crash and his 9-month-old daughter later died at a regional medical center.

The exact cause of the accident is unknown at this time, although officials say that they believe it was weather related.