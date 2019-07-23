8-year-old proves girls can play baseball, goes viral

TORONTO — A young girl and baseball fan says she was told “girls shouldn’t be playing baseball.” And she took it as a personal challenge.

At just seven years old, Ashlynn Therien won MVP honors at a regional finals game. Despite that, a parent on her own team told her “girls should stick to softball.” And, to add insult to injury, at tryouts the next season, the coach cut Ashlynn from the team.

But now, Ashlynn is showing off her impressive fielding skills in a video that’s gone viral.

An organization called Baseball for All has taken notice too, and has invited her to its annual tournament in Rockford, Illinois.

There, Ashlynn will be joined by 350 girls from around the world, in the largest all-female tournament in the country, sending a strong message that, yes: girls can play ball.