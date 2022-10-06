LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are investigating a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured on Thursday. Police said the suspect used a large kitchen knife and was taken into custody.

Surveillance video of the suspect running from the scene was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan police during an afternoon news briefing. Sheriff Joseph Lombardo described the suspect as a Hispanic man in his 30s who doesn’t appear to be a local resident. Sheriff Lombardo said police are still attempting to verify the man’s identity.

Metro Deputy Chief James LaRochelle said the initial stabbing was unprovoked and occurred on the eastside sidewalk of Las Vegas Boulevard around 11:42 a.m. in front of a casino. The suspect then reportedly went southbound and stabbed additional victims.

The suspect was chased as he ran away by witnesses who called the police, officials said.

Lombardo said the victims included a combination of locals and tourists.

Five victims were transported to University Medical Center. One patient died, another patient is in critical condition, two are in serious condition, and one is in fair condition, according to Scott Krebs, the public relations director for UMC.

The conditions for the two other victims were not released.

LVMPD investigates the stabbing of six people on S. Las Vegas Blvd. on Oct. 6, 2022. (KLAS)

Victims of the stabbing were taken to area hospitals (KLAS)

Jason Adams said he witnessed the attack and one of the victims was a showgirl.

“This guy came, ran up, and started stabbing this lady in front of me and she ran around the escalators and she tried to get up under the bridge and her girlfriend was trying to help her.”

He said it all happened very quickly.

“We want to extend our condolences to the families and the victims. This is clearly a tragic and hard-to-understand, hard-to-comprehend murder investigation that deeply impacts our community,” Deputy Chief LaRochelle said.

Governor Steve Sisolak posted the following statement on Twitter:

Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy. At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit. Gov. Steve Sisolak

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority also issued a statement: