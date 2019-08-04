7 wounded in Chicago shooting near a playground

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police tape_154615

CHICAGO — Seven people were wounded Sunday in another shooting, this time in Chicago near Douglas Park on the West Side.

A group was gathered in the West Side park when someone opened fire from a black Camaro.

The victims range in age from 19 to 25. Most have been stabilized, but a 21-year-old man who was hit in the groin is still in critical condition.

This shooting comes hours after two other mass shootings; first in El Paso, Texas, then in Dayton, Ohio. Sunday’s bloodshed in Ohio was this year’s 32nd mass killing by firearms in the U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story