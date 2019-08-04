7 wounded in Chicago shooting near a playground

CHICAGO — Seven people were wounded Sunday in another shooting, this time in Chicago near Douglas Park on the West Side.

A group was gathered in the West Side park when someone opened fire from a black Camaro.

The victims range in age from 19 to 25. Most have been stabilized, but a 21-year-old man who was hit in the groin is still in critical condition.

This shooting comes hours after two other mass shootings; first in El Paso, Texas, then in Dayton, Ohio. Sunday’s bloodshed in Ohio was this year’s 32nd mass killing by firearms in the U.S.