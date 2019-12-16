9 die in wintry crashes in several Midwestern states

1  of  96
Closings and Delays
A Turning Point of Colorado Springs Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving All Pueblo Catholic Charities offices Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo Banning Lewis Academy Building Blocks Child Care, Colorado Springs Building Blocks-Pueblo (Belmont) Calhan RJ1 CEC Colorado Springs Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Christmas Unlimited Toy Distribution Colorado College Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Conservatory Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School CPCD Head Start Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Discovery Church Colorado District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Early Connections Learning Centers Ellicott 22 Envida Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Lutheran Church Colorado Springs Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Handprints Early Education Ctr Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus James Irwin Charter Schools La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Primero RE-2 School District Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo County Government Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Radiant Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Security Public Library St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School Temple Beit Torah Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

9 die in wintry crashes in several Midwestern states

National
Posted: / Updated:

Bill Parham walks down an icy street in Maplewood, Mo., looking to clear snow off people’s driveways and sidewalks on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019. The wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said. (David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — At least nine people have died in weather-related crashes in several Midwestern states amid a storm that dumped nearly a foot of snow in places, forced schools to close and snarled traffic, authorities said.

The wintry weather was part of a storm system that hit parts of the Midwest and was expected to extend into the Northeast through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.

In Missouri, the storm dumped 3 to 9 inches (7.6 to 22.9 centimeters) of snow across of the state. Much of Missouri was under either a winter weather advisory or winter storm warning Monday.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said three people were killed Sunday night when a driver lost control and overturned on U.S. 67 in St. Francois County in the eastern part of the state. A motorist who was stranded after a previous crash and two good Samaritans who were trying to help were struck.

And in mid-Missouri’s Callaway County, an 18-year-old was killed when his vehicle went off the side of Missouri 94 and overturned.

The patrol also said in a tweetSunday night that it had responded to 525 calls from stranded motorists and to nearly 560 other traffic crashes. The University of Missouri was starting classes late Monday because of the storm.

In Nebraska, a crash Sundayon Interstate 80 northeast of Lincoln left three passengers ages 10, 15 and 19 dead. The crash happened when the driver of an eastbound sport utility vehicle lost control amid slick conditions, struck another eastbound vehicle before veering into the median, rolling and entering the westbound lanes. The SUV was then hit by a car and a pickup truck, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.

In Kansas, the storm brought up to 11 inches (27.9 centimeters) of snow. The Kansas Department of Transportation said multiple roads are partially or completely snow covered. A 21-year-old man died Sunday when a pickup truck in which he was riding overturned on an icy Wichita road.

Weather also is believed to be a factor in a Monday collision between an SUV and a pickup truck that killed a woman and her adult son along a road east of Indianapolis following a night of snowfall, police said. Fifty-four-year-old Amy Cox and her 24-year-old son, Isaac Cox, of New Palestine, were pronounced dead at the scene.

At St. Louis Lambert International Airport, about 20 departing flights and 20 arriving flights were canceled as of 6 a.m. Monday due to the winter storm. Lambert said in a tweetthat crews worked through night and the landing strips were in good condition.

The storm also closed the University of Missouri and Emporia State University in Kansas.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local