31-year-old unclaimed veteran laid to rest by strangers in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, WI (WFRV) — A local Army veteran was given a proper burial in Green Bay at Nicolet Memorial Park Cemetery in the company of strangers.

When the trumpets faded, Jonathan Whitt was surrounded by strangers–yet loved nonetheless.

And many of those strangers were veterans themselves.

“When you serve, when you got to basic training and serve with a group of individuals, it becomes a worldwide comraderie,” said Joe Aulik, director of veterans services in Brown County.

Whitt’s family is largely disconnected. His mother is passed, his step-father is passed. And at 31-years-old, this unclaimed veteran did not get sent off alone.

“As a nation, we have to stand behind them and support them, as well,” said Susan Powers of Freedom.

Even those he fought to protect on the homefront–who know nothing of his life–came to say thank you and deliver a message.

“To let this man know, wherever he’s at: your country supports you, we support you, and his family–wherever they are–that people love and support him, as well,” she said. “Even in his final hours here.”

Whitt was buried with the closest family he had left.

“We served our country and we love what we do and we love each other,” said Aulik.