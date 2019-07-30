2 Walmart employees killed in shooting at Mississippi store

Two Walmart employees were killed in a shooting at a Mississippi store on July 30, 2019.

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Four people, including a police officer, have been shot at a Mississippi Walmart.

Local 24 News has confirmed that two employees were shot and killed early Tuesday morning, one outside the Southhaven store, the other inside.

Reportedly, the police officer who was shot, was hit in his bullet proof vest, and not injured.

The suspect was shot by an officer and is currently being treated at a local hospital – his condition is unknown.

A Walmart employee told Local 24 News that the shooter is a former employee who worked at the store for 25 years before recently being fired.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. local time.