2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

Live Now
Watch Living Local
1  of  159
Closings and Delays
4th Judicial District - Teller Co. Combined Courts Academy District 20 Academy School of Driving Achieve Whole Recovery Adult Youth Services Air Academy Federal Credit Union Ascension Preschool Academy Pueblo AspenPointe Aventa Credit Union Banning Lewis Academy Blue Skies Exploration Acad. Board of County Commissioners Calhan RJ1 Canon City RE-1 CEC Colorado Springs Center Toward Self Reliance Cheyenne Mountain Dist. 12 Children's Palace Learning Center Church For All Nations City of Colorado Springs - MountainMetro City of Manitou Springs CIVA Charter School Colorado International Language Acad. Colorado Military Academy Colorado School for the Deaf and the Blind Colorado Springs Charter Academy Colorado Springs Christian Schools Colorado Springs Dist. 11 Colorado Springs Housing Authority Colorado State Univ. - Pueblo ComCor Community Dental Health Compassion International Connect Charter School Corpus Christi Catholic School Cotopaxi Fremont RE-3 CPCD Head Start Cragmor CRC Creative Kidz College Credit Union of Colorado Cripple Creek-Victor Custer Co. Sch. Dist. Department Of Justice District 49 Divine Redeemer Catholic School Donna's Dolphins Swim School Douglas County Libraries Early Connections Learning Centers Edison 54JT El Paso Co. Combined Courts El Paso Co. Combined Courts Elizabeth Sch. Dist. Ellicott 22 Ent Credit Union Evangelical Christian Acad. Every Home for Christ Family Care Center Family of Christ Fellowship of the Rockies - Colorado Springs First Baptist Church Black Forest First Baptist Church of Colorado Springs First Congregational Church First Presbyterian Church First Southern Baptist Church - CS Florissant Fossil Beds National Monument Focus on the Family Fort Carson Foundation for Successful Living Fountain Valley School Fountain-Ft. Carson Dist. 8 Fremont Co. Head Start Fremont-Florence RE-2 Garden of the Gods Visitor & Nature Center Hanover 28 Harrison Dist. 2 Health Solutions Holy Apostles Preschool Huerfano Re-1 Inside/Out Youth Services Int. Salon & Spa Academy IntelliTec College - CS Campus International Salon and Spa Academy James Irwin Charter Schools James Madison Charter Academy La Veta Sch. Dist. RE-2 Lake George Charter School Lewis-Palmer Dist. 38 Manitou Springs SD 14 Miami-Yoder Sch. Dist. JT-60 Mission Medical Center Monument Acad. Charter Sch. Mountain Song Community School Mountain Springs Church Mountain View Medical Group Navigators Headquarters New Life Nursing and Therapy Services of Co. Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Paul Mitchell the School CS Peak Vista's Entrada School-Based Health Center Peak Vista's Falcon Peak Health Center Penrose Hospital Out Patient Rehabilitation Peterson Air Force Base Peyton 23JT Pikes Peak BOCES and SOE Pikes Peak BOCES East (Calhan) Pikes Peak Christian Church Pikes Peak Christian School Pikes Peak Community College Pikes Peak Library Dist. Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Pima Medical Institute PPACG Primero RE-2 School District Primrose School of Briargate Pueblo Chemical Depot Pueblo Community College Pueblo Cooperative Care Center Pueblo Dist. 70 Pueblo Diversified Industries Pueblo School District #60 Pueblo School for Arts & Sciences Pueblo Zoo Radiant Church Redemption Hill Church RMSER Early Learning Centers Rock Family Church Rocky Mountain Children's Discovery Center Rocky Mountain PACE Salon Professional Academy Schriever Air Force Base Security Public Library Silver Key Sparkles & Lace Boutique St. John Neumann Catholic School St. Mary's High School St. Paul Catholic School St. Therese - Pueblo State government offices in Denver and surrounding counties Temple Shalom Schools Temple Shalom Synagogue The Colorado Springs School The McClelland School The Salvation Army - 908 Yuma Campus The Sunshine House Early Learning Acad. The University School The Vanguard School Thomas MacLaren School Trace Church Transportation Technology Center Trinity Lutheran School - Pueblo Unity Campus Univ. of Colorado, Colorado Springs Upper Arkansas Area Council of Gov. US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church Widefield 3 Woodland Park Re-2

2 women killed, child hurt in shooting at Texas dormitory

National
Posted: / Updated:

President of Texas A&M-Commerce University Mark J. Rudin, center, provides details of a deadly shooting at the college in Commerce, Texas, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. Also pictured is Bryan Vaughn, left, Texas A&M-Commerce University police chief and Texas A&M-Commerce University Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs John Humphreys, right. (Don Wallace/The Herald-Banner via AP)

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Two women were killed and a child was wounded in a shooting Monday morning at a university dormitory in Texas, officials said.

A recommendation for students and employees to shelter in place was lifted early Monday afternoon at Texas A&M University-Commerce, and police said there appeared to be no other threats. Officials have not identified the suspected shooter.

University police Chief Bryan Vaughn said officers responding to a call at about 10:17 a.m. found two dead women in a room at Pride Rock residence hall on the campus in Commerce, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Dallas.He said a boy about 2 years old was also in the room and was taken to a hospital, where he was in stable condition.

Vaughn did not take questions after a news conference and did not say if the women were students.

The university canceled classes after the shooting and later said classes will not resume until Thursday.

The university lifted the shelter-in-place recommendation about an hour and a half after it was announced on Twitter. But the university said that even with the lifting of the recommendation, the residence hall and the surrounding area was still blocked off due to the ongoing investigation.

The university said the student center would be available for displaced students and that counselors were available there.

Larry Cooper III, a freshman who lives in the Pride Rock residence hall, told the Dallas Morning News that he left his room Monday just before the shelter-in-place was announced. He said he was waiting in a friend’s room on the first floor of the residence hall.

“There’s police blocking the doorways, but other than that we’re all just kind of sitting in and waiting on the news to happen,” Cooper said.

Last October, two people were killed and a dozen others injured in an off-campus shooting at a homecoming and Halloween party involving Texas A&M-Commerce students.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local