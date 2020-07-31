1 inmate caught, another still on the run after escape from 12th floor of Oklahoma jail

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — One inmate is back in custody and another is still on the run after they escaped from the 12th floor of the Oklahoma County Jail.

Just before 7:00 a.m. on Friday, the Oklahoma County Detention Center (OCDC) was notified by the Oklahoma City Police Department that they had detained an individual identified as Jose Balentin Hernandez, an OCDC inmate. They said he was injured and walking.

Officials from OCDC then determined both Hernandez and his cellmate, identified as Pablo Daniel Robledo, were missing from the facility.

Video footage reviewed by OCDC showed Robledo south of the detention center at approximately 5:25 a.m.

The two inmates had escaped from the 12th story window using bed sheets tied into a rope.

Hernandez is back in custody and has been transported to a medical facility for treatment for undetermined injuries resulting from his escape. It is believed he may have broken his leg.

Authorities are searching for Robledo, who was in jail on murder charges.

He was arrested last year in connection with the shooting death of Arnuflo McClallan, 30.

OCDC has verified and accounted for all remaining individuals in its custody.