1 child dead, 1 missing after strong wave hit on Oregon Coast

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — One child has died and another is still missing after a strong wave swept three people into the ocean on Saturday, according to Oregon State Police.

Police said 47-year-old Jeremy Stiles of Portland was holding his two children, a 7-year-old-girl and a 4-year-old boy, when they were hit by a wave and swept out to sea. A police officer found the man struggling in the water, with the girl further out behind him. Oregon State Police said the officer was able to rescue the 7-year-old from the current, and the man was able to get to shore as well. The 4-year-old boy is still missing.

The 7-year-old and father were both immediately taken to Providence Seaside Hospital. OSP said the child was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Coast Guard had a helicopter in the air to search for the missing child near Falcon Cove. However, crews were forced to suspend their search for the night at approximately 4:50 p.m. On Sunday morning, the USCG said they would not continue their search.

A High Surf Warning was in effect for the day until 8 p.m. Tillamook County Emergency Management warned of waves reaching heights of 25 to 30 feet. Sneaker waves and rip tides pose serious danger to beach-goers.