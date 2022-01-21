National Western Stock Show, Colorado Auctioneers Foundation host Colorado Disability Funding Committee license plate auction

DENVER – The Colorado Disability Funding Committee is thrilled to partner with the Western Stock Show Association and Colorado Auctioneers Foundation to auction the rights to use 13 unique Colorado license plate configurations.

Proceeds will fund grants for new and innovative ideas that improve the quality of life and independence of people with disabilities as well as will contribute to the National Western Stock Show Scholarship Trust.

“Auctions are essential to both the success of the Colorado Disability Funding Committee and to Colorado’s agriculture economy,” said Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera. “That is why we are so excited to partner with the Western Stock Show Association to support these two great causes. Colorado’s western roots run deep – show your western pride with a unique license plate configuration.”

Western and auctioneering-themed license plate configurations include: AUCT10N, AUCT1ON, AUCTION, BID2WIN, HIGHBID, 10NOW20, HEIFER, BULL, CWBY UP, WLD WST, and SPUR. Auction winners receive the exclusive right to use the configuration on their vehicle registered in Colorado.

The auction will be both live in-person at the National Western Beef Palace Auction Arena at 3:00PM MST on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, and are available for online bidding at coauctioneers.com.

The committee raised over $100,000 in 2021 from the license plate configurations sales and awarded $40,000 in grants. The committee plans to hold frequent auctions in 2022 and offers grant opportunities as funding allows.

To follow their event schedule, visit the following website: disabilityfundingcommittee.colorado.gov.