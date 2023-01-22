National Weather Service shares rare sight of Colorado

(COLORADO) — The U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado (NWSPC) shared what they say is a rare sight in Colorado – snow on the ground across most of the state, Sunday morning on Jan. 22.

Two satellite images taken shortly before 10:30 a.m., show snow covering most of Colorado.

Courtesy of U.S. National Weather Service Pueblo Colorado

First map key:

Red: Snow

Green: Bare ground

Purple: Clouds

Second map key:

White: Snow & clouds

Brown: Bare ground

A winter weather advisory has been in effect since Sunday morning and will go through Monday afternoon for the eastern San Juan Mountains, according to NWSPC.

The area is expected to have light to moderate and briefly heavy snow across the higher terrain starting Sunday night into Monday. NWSPC says the eastern San Juan Mountains will receive the highest amounts of four to nine inches of snow.