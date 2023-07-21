National Weather Service Pueblo confirms EF1 tornado on Pikes Peak

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The National Weather Service of Pueblo (NWS Pueblo) confirmed a tornado passed through Pikes Peak Thursday evening, July 20.

At this time, NWS Pueblo’s preliminary rating for the tornado is EF1 after its team completed a damage survey of the area Friday afternoon, July 21. NWS Pueblo said an additional survey team will head out to Baca County in the coming days to assess further possible tornado damage around the Vilas area.

No injuries were reported despite winds reaching 108 mph, per Pikes Peak. The tornado traveled two miles crossing the Pikes Peak Highway in two sections. It started northwest of mile marker 8 and ended just below mile 5 on the east side of the highway, stated Pikes Peak.

Pikes Peak said the tornado destroyed two power poles and multiple power lines. It expects the power to be restored by Friday evening.

The aftermath of the tornado was captured by Brad Carroll who was on Pikes Peak after it left a “path of destruction” along the Pikes Peak Highway. Carroll’s pictures capture a large debris field with uprooted and snapped trees.

A rare, high-elevation funnel cloud was sighted back in July 2013 near the Pikes Peak summit, according to the Weather Channel. Almost one year prior, the highest-elevation tornado on record was observed briefly on the southeast side of Mt. Evans at an estimated elevation of 12,500 feet.