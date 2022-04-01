COLORADO SPRINGS — Friday is National Sourdough Bread Day, and FOX21’s Sarah Ferguson took a trip to The Sourdough Boulangerie, to learn from the pros.

The small, and locally-owned business in Colorado Springs sits just east of Powers, and north of Galley Road, on Omaha Boulevard. They serve and make everything from breads and bagels, to pastries and cinnamon rolls, and so much more.

The Sourdough Boulangerie is open Monday through Saturday, but closed on Sundays. Also, on Saturdays only, they serve sourdough bread pizzas!