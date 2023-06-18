(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP) is giving a few fun facts about Red fox dads for Father’s Day, June 18.

Courtesy of National Park Service; Red Fox in Harbison Meadow

According to RMNP, Red fox dads are among the most active animal dads. They hunt and bring food back to the den every four to six hours during the first month after their mate gives birth. When Red fox pups, or kits, are old enough, their father will join them during playtime and teach important life skills, said RMNP.

Three-month-old Red fox pups will learn how to forage and hunt for food, from their dad, by burying food close to the den. The father will also teach his pups how to hide and escape from predators.