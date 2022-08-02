WOODLAND PARK — August 2 is National Night Out, a campaign that promotes community relationship with law enforcement.

During National Night Out, Woodland Park community members were asked to lock their doors, turn on their outdoor home lights, and spend time with their neighbors.

At Memorial Park, local organizations and several police departments set up booths for this community event.

“What we’re really trying to do is just bridge that gap between law enforcement, first responders and our community,” said Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

Throughout the evening, police officers cooked hamburgers and hotdogs for families, and kids played in the bounce house.

“We do this once a year, and it’s just such a great event to actually come out and see everybody and enjoy our time together,” said Sheriff Mikesell. “Normally we’ll have probably five or 600 people here tonight just to be a part of this event.”

Sheriff Mikesell said this is a special interaction to have with the community.

“I just think any time that you can have interaction with your community and you can show children and adults that we’re just like you, we’re human beings and we enjoy being with you as law enforcement officers because this is who we protect, these folks,” Sheriff Mikesell. “I think it’s important for them to see who we really are.”