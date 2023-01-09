(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Monday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and Southern Colorado law enforcement agencies have shared their thoughts on the day. FOX21 News would like to thank all of our law enforcement for what they do each and every day.

Pueblo Police Department

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was created in 2015 to express gratitude for officers in all types of law enforcement. On this day, our agency receives an abundance of support from the community. We see people wearing blue or thin blue line attire, both adults and children will send thank you cards, businesses and citizens will bring food or drinks to the police station, and we get messages on our social media thanking us for our service. The Pueblo community is tremendously supportive to our officers, and we feel the love and support they give to us not just on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, but every day of the year. The Pueblo Police Department is very grateful to be able to serve the citizens of Pueblo. Officer Meagan Chapman, Public Information Officer, Pueblo Police Department

Fountain Police Department

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day was established in 2015 to give citizens an opportunity to show their support and gratitude to the officers who serve and protect them every day. One of the many things the Fountain Police Department is thankful for is the support we receive on a regular basis from our citizens. Being a law enforcement officer is not an easy job, however, when the community appreciates you, it makes the job much more rewarding. Lisa Schneider, Public Safety Information Officer, Fountain Police Department

Colorado State Patrol

For me, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day really is about the honor and privilege to serve the great communities I live and work in here in Southeastern Colorado. As I start my 27th year in this very noble profession, I always strive to do the best I can and to always provide the best customer service possible for our citizens and for the men and women working in law enforcement that I work for. I have always taken great pride in the motto “Service Above Self” and I appreciate what our citizens have given me over the years by entrusting us to keep our roads safe and being there for them each and every day. Ultimately, Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is very meaningful for me to make the most out of my time in public service and is a way for me to say, “Thank you to you and all of our citizens for the honor to serve and for what you all do for me daily!”. Major Brian C. Lyons, District 2 Commander, Colorado State Patrol

Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

To have a day set aside to honor law enforcement is appreciated by everyone who wears the uniform and has taken that oath to serve and protect. It’s a tough environment for law enforcement officers today, yet each one of us are dedicated and willing to put our lives on the line to ensure the safety and security of our community. We appreciate all who support us day-in and day-out. Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

FOX21 News has reached out to other law enforcement agencies for comment and will update this article with their responses as they come in. If your organization or agency would like to be included in this article, please email DigitalInteractive-KXRM@nexstar.tv