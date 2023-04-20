(COLORADO) — The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is hosting its 24th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event offers 4,000 locations nationwide for the anonymous disposal of unneeded medications.

According to the DEA, unneeded medications that are old, unwanted, or expired can be a gateway to addiction and have helped fuel the opioid epidemic.

“Take Back Day is an important part of the DEA Rocky Mountain’s outreach efforts to help make our communities safer and healthier,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge David Olesky. “We have nearly 200 locations throughout Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming on Saturday that will provide a safe and convenient way to remove unnecessary medications from your home.”

The DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other forms of prescription drugs. Collection sites will not accept syringes, sharps, and illicit drugs. Liquid products, such as cough syrup, should remain tightly sealed in their original container. The event will also continue to accept vaping devices and cartridges provided lithium batteries are removed.