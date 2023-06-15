DENVER (KDVR) — Nikola Jokic’s wife was hit in the face with a beer can Thursday morning while riding on a fire truck in the Denver Nuggets championship parade.

Natalija Jokic was with her husband and holding their daughter, Ognjena, on the truck when it happened around 11:18 a.m.

Video from FOX31’s broadcast shows what happened. Fans appeared to be tossing jerseys to players on the truck, as well as beer cans for them to drink.

The can appears to bounce off someone else on the truck before hitting Natalija in the face. She then turns to her husband for a quick conversation before he looks up and shakes his head disapprovingly.

A few minutes later, Natalija and Ognjena can no longer be seen on top of the truck.

FOX31 has reached out to a Nuggets spokesperson for an update on Natalija and is awaiting a reply.

Denver Police Chief Ron Thomas said at a later news conference about a separate incident that cameras from the area will help officers investigate what happened.

This occurred a few minutes before a Denver police officer’s leg was trapped under the wheel of the same truck as at turned on 13th Street. Dr. Stephen Wolf, Denver Health’s director of emergency medicine, said this was a limb-threatening injury, but that the officer was in surgery and doctors were hoping to save the leg.