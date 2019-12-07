NASA shines a new light on the mysteries of the sun

(CNN) — NASA is shedding new light on the sun’s mysteries.

The space agency is revealing never-before-seen images of our star’s atmosphere capturing its powerful magnetic field and bursts of energy particles.

The fantastic pictures are all thanks to NASA’s Parker solar probe.

Launched in 2018, it holds the record for closest-ever spacecraft to the sun and will get increasingly closer over the next six years.

So far, the probe has completed three of the 24 planned trips through parts of the sun’s corona.

Scientists hope the close-up images will give new insight into how the star impacts our solar system.