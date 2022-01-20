Nancy Dragani appointed regional administrator for FEMA Region 8

DENVER – FEMA Region 8 has welcomed its new regional administrator Nancy Dragani, after her appointment by President Joe Biden. Dragani was sworn in by FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell.

Dragani will lead and coordinate all activities in support of FEMA’s mission in Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, as well as the 29 federally recognized tribes within the area.

She joined FEMA and was appointed as the FEMA Region 8 Deputy Regional Administrator in January 2016 before serving several terms as the acting regional administrator. Between July and December of 2021, Dragani served as the Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Administrator for FEMA. She also assisted Criswell with leading FEMA in helping people before, during and after disasters and carrying out the agency’s 2022-2026 Strategic Plan.

Prior to joining FEMA, Dragani worked for the Ohio Emergency Management Agency for 20 years and retired from the Ohio National Guard with 22 years of combined U.S. Army, Army National Guard and Air National Guard service.

She has served on FEMA’s National Advisory Council and the Memorial Institute for the Prevention of Terrorism Advisory Board with a Master of Arts degree from the Naval Postgraduate School’s Center for Homeland Defense and Security. Dragani also has obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree from Ohio Dominican College.